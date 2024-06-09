Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Position Decreased by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Bislett Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,588,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.3 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $95.61.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

