Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stake Reduced by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,033 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 62.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 914,844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $3,326,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,880,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,752,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,403 shares of company stock worth $1,374,233 in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

