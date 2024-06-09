Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT Raised to $25.00

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Limoneira Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $382.68 million, a P/E ratio of -163.54, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $22.72.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Limoneira had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 48.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 60.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

