Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Trading Up 4.7%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 3,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

