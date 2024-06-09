Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 13,650 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

