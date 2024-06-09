Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 155,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,298,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Longeveron Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.40. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 300.96% and a negative net margin of 2,129.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Longeveron Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rock Soffer bought 31,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rock Soffer bought 31,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Hare bought 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $250,000.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 590,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,208.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,936 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. Insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.31% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

