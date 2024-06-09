Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,912,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.28.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

