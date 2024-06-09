Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $216.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.