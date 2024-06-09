Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Raised to “Overweight” at Fox Advisors

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Fox Advisors’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYFT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

LYFT stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

