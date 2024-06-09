Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.17. Maiden shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 55,751 shares changing hands.

Maiden Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Maiden

In other news, Director Simcha G. Lyons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,745. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 20,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,043 shares in the company, valued at $316,225.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 15,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,745. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $72,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.2% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,048,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 82,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,044,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 48.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Maiden by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 76,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Stories

