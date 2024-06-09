Mama’s Creations (MAMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. On average, analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAMA stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. Mama’s Creations has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAMA shares. TheStreet raised Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

