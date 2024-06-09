Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as high as C$2.22. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 4,299 shares changing hands.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.84 million during the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. Research analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current year.
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
