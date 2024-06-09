Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $175.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.