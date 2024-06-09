Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.87% of Marcus & Millichap worth $48,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050 shares in the company, valued at $197,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050 shares in the company, valued at $197,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,051 shares of company stock worth $732,953. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMI opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

