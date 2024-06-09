Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Stock Price Up 0%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.82. 1,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

