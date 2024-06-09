Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.08. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 34,467 shares.

MESO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The company has a market cap of $815.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

