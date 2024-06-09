Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $12.52. Mission Produce shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 82,439 shares.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $82,496.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,767,038 shares in the company, valued at $93,282,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $2,735,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,657,908.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $82,496.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,767,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,282,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,621 shares of company stock worth $6,177,782 over the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 245.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mission Produce by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

