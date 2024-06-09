Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of MITFY stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mitie Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $6.30.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

