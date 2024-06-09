MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $223.91 and last traded at $224.01, with a volume of 120771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.88.

Specifically, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 9,316 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $3,243,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,511 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

MongoDB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.92.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB



MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

