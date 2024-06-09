Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $105,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $362,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $751.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $696.32 and a 200-day moving average of $662.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

