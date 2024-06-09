Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,463,805 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Monro worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,652,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,432,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Monro by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 251,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 99,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29,003 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO opened at $25.10 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $750.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

