Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 73.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $571.45 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $557.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

