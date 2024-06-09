Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,032 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $586,051,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks
Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %
Arista Networks stock opened at $296.79 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.
Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.