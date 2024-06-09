Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,344 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

Welltower stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.86 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

