Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 56.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Shares of DHI opened at $140.22 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

