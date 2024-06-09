Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,154 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $271.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $282.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

