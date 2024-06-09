Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 121,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $212.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.