Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,856 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $195,685,000 after purchasing an additional 143,089 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 200,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 480.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 186,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 908,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $109,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,759 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.34 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

