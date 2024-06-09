Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,998 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,293,000 after buying an additional 38,086 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM opened at $200.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

