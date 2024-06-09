Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $230,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.82.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

