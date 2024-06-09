Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $241,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $60.63 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

