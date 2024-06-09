Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $368,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000.

VT stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

