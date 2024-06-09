Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 810 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,338,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,042 shares of company stock worth $134,777,415. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $215.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.01. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

