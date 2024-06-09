Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $77.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.