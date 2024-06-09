Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $138.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.19. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

