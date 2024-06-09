Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $444,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $92,651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Carrier Global by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

