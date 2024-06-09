Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

