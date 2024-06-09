Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after buying an additional 120,058 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,198 shares worth $36,415,346. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.19.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,310.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,275.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,149.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $794.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

