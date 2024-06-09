Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after purchasing an additional 401,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,431,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,413,000 after purchasing an additional 74,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $187,123,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $118.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,763 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

