Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,792 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 465,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,629,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,429,000 after buying an additional 397,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

