Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,620 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.76 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

