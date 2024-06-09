Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 338,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

APO opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.