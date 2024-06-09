Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $371.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $373.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

