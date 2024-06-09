Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $516.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $350.01 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

