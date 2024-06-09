Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. 6,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

