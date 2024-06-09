Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $100.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

