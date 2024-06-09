MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Head to Head Review

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Coupang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $822.46 million 0.63 -$15.85 million ($0.33) -18.45 Coupang $24.38 billion 1.60 $1.36 billion $0.70 31.20

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coupang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.1% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Coupang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -3.16% -5.93% -3.78% Coupang 4.96% 13.59% 3.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 3 1 0 2.25 Coupang 0 1 5 0 2.83

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Coupang has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.10%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

Coupang beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

