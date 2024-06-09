N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Down 12%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 1,193,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,061,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.07.

About N4 Pharma

(Get Free Report)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.