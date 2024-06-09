Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 21,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 18,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert R. Jr. Banks purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,160. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nephros as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

