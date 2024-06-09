Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.8% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $641.47 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $664.25. The company has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

